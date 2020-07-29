Nothing Too Crazy: 5 Times Owen Wilson Was Just Sexy Enough That It Made Us Sort Of Nod And Smile

It’s time to cool your jets, because we’ve got some nice, tame celebrity content for you to check out! Here are some photos of Owen Wilson that definitely won’t be the sexiest things you’ve ever seen, but are just hot enough that they kind of made us sort of nod and smile.

Ah yes: here’s a photo of Owen Wilson early in his career, looking nice but not breathtakingly hot or anything. When we saw this photo, we couldn’t help but give it a polite nod! If you aren’t going “huh, look, it’s Owen Wilson — pretty cute” at this photo, you have more willpower than we do!

There he is again! This isn’t the kind of photo of Owen Wilson we’re dying to make our desktop background. It’s more like something we’d take a look at for about five seconds and say “All right! Not bad at all.” It’s not nuclear-grade sexy, but it is regular-grade Wilson!

Owen Wilson in a kind of weird hat? That’s enough to make us give a thumbs up and then never think about it again!

Yep, Owen Wilson looks perfectly good in this awesome candid! We can’t say we would give anything to be looking at his relatively sexy face in person right now, but if he happened to walk in the room, it’s not like we’d call the police or anything.

It doesn’t get more average and normal than Owen Wilson in grayscale! The black-and-white photo make it look like he’s a moderately attractive, regular guy from the 1950s! This is the perfect photo to pull up when you’re not interested in getting too hot and bothered, but you’d like to get the basic gist of what Zoolander star Owen Wilson looks like. You’re not going to feel the need to fan yourself or splash water on your face or anything, but you can give this pic a quick little smile, and then just close out of this window and enjoy the rest of your day.