Please Rise And Stand For Julianna Margulies

She was The Good Wife. Show her some respect.

Attention, all. In mere moments we’ll be joined by Miss Julianna Marguilies.

Men, take off your durags. Women, take off your perfume.

Wash your hands with Meyers brand soap in one of the weird, seasonal scents.

Remember: just because you look her in the eye does not mean she gives a damn about you.

Now the moment you’ve all been waiting for. Please rise and stand.

Do not just rise and hover-squat. Rise and stand.

Welcome, Julianna! We love you! It is an honor and a privilege to have you here!

Fuck. Juilanna Marguiles fucking gone. She’s fucking gone because you all wouldn’t do what we said. We know one of you was belching! It fucking reeks of belch in here!!!!!

No more fun. You fucked it. You fucking fucked it and ruined it by fucking it. We’re taking down the banner. It’s over. Let’s hope you learn your lesson before next week when Glenn Close rolls through, because Glenn Close doesn’t go down easy. Glenn Close carries a bat.