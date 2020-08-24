We want ClickHole to be a safe and welcoming place for everyone, but that can only happen if each person does their part. Hence, we are asking that our readers please refrain from dumping mud and scorpions all over these sweet old ladies. Yes, we realize that it would be incredibly easy to prank these unsuspecting grandmas, and we admit it’d probably be a lot of fun, but the fact is that they’ve done absolutely nothing to deserve our cruelty, and ultimately it’s just not something we can tolerate on our website. Please, please just leave them be.
Please, Whatever You Do, Do Not Use The Slider To Throw Mud And Scorpions All Over These Nice Grandmas
- Goodbye Forever: 6 Armadillos We Have Severed Ties With Permanently
- Fuck You: We’re Putting ‘Family Guy’ At Number 1 On This List Of ‘Best TV Shows Ever’ And ‘The Sopranos’ Isn’t Even On It. What’re You Gonna Do? Blow Up Our Office? We’re All Working From Home, Motherfuckers!Fuck You: We’re Putting ‘Family Guy’ At Number 1 On This List Of ‘Best TV Shows Ever’ And ‘The Sopranos’ Isn’t Even On It. What’re You Gonna Do? Blow Up Our Office? We’re All Working From Home, Motherfuckers!
- Aw, So Sweet! This 32-Year-Old Thought Of The Cleverest Little Joke To Post On Social Media!
- Doesn’t Bode Well: The Only Thing This Woman Is Excited To Wake Up For In The Morning Is The Coffee She Drinks Approximately Three Minutes Into Her DayDoesn’t Bode Well: The Only Thing This Woman Is Excited To Wake Up For In The Morning Is The Coffee She Drinks Approximately Three Minutes Into Her Day