 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Lifestyle

Puberty Buff Or Buffoon? 9 Puberty Questions That Will Stump Your Son 

May 12, 2025

Puberty Buff Or Buffoon? 9 Puberty Questions That Will Stump Your Son 

Is your son a pubescence genius or imbecile?! Time to find out! Put the boy’s puberty knowledge to the ultimate test with these puberty brain-teasers!

If your son ain’t already waving a white flag, he’s in for a world of stump with these next few puberty mind-melters!

By this point it should be clear whether your son’s a puberty savant or if you need to find him a puberty tutor ASAP!

All 9 questions completed!

Share results:

Puberty Buff Or Buffoon? 9 Puberty Questions That Will Stump Your Son 

Replay

Want more stuff like this?

Get the best viral stories straight into your inbox!
Don`t worry, we don`t spam

So, how’d your son score?! Comment “My son is a Puberty Buff” or “My son is a Puberty Buffoon” to let us know!

More posts in Lifestyle »