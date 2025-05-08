Simply Bellissimo: The Best Looks From The Papal Conclave

Now that a new pope has been chosen, let’s find out which Cardinals dressed to impress as they selected the next leader of the Catholic Church! Here is ClickHole’s official best dressed list from the 2025 papal conclave.

Mario Aurelio Poli First up is Archbishop Emeritus of Buenos Aires, Mario Aurelio Polio, whose bold fashion risk has paid off big time. Though some have written off the tiny glasses look as a mere fad, seen on the likes of influencers like Bella Hadid and Emma Chamberlain, Cardinal Poli proves that small, wire-rimmed glasses are no trend but rather a stylish, easy way to contrast the heft of the cassock! Yas Cardinal! Slay!

Domenico Battaglia Yes, all cardinals wear a fresh gold ring given to them by the Pope. But doesn’t that ring just sing on the hand of Cardinal Domenico Battaglia? Napoli Catholics should definitely feel proud of their former Archbishop for coming into this year’s conclave dressed to kill!

Kevin Farrell

Okay, we need to take a controversial stance with this one: Sometimes it’s not about how ornate your rochet is. Sometimes it’s just about how well you can wear it. And we need to shout out Cardinal Kevin Farrell for his perfectly tailored vestments. You can practically see the envy dripping off from Cardinal Reinhard Marx’s face! (What’s the 10th Commandment again? Thou shall not covet thy neighbor’s rochet?)

Baselios Cleemis While Cardinal James Harvey looks classy and chic with his pectoral cross slightly askew, we’re talking about Baselios Cleemis behind him, who’s looking positively beatific in his less Latinized navy blue color. Pairing this look with what appear to be transition lenses, he is clearly making the statement that this is a transitional time for the Church. Major props to Cardinal Cleemis for this one!

João Braz de Aviz Rounding out our ranking is thick black hair we’d recognize anywhere—that’s His Eminence João Braz de Aviz looking abfab, second up in the second row from the left! With a slightly baggier mozzetta, his look begins wider at the top before narrowing towards the bottom—not unlike the cross where Jesus died for our sins. Well done, Cardinal! You are serving God, and serving lewks!