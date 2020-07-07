Sorry In Advance, But The Only Two Results On This ‘Which Harry Potter Character Are You?’ Quiz Are Dobby And Frank Sinatra

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter is filled with all sorts of unforgettable characters. From the dozens of quirky Hogwarts professors to the many courageous members of the Order Of The Phoenix, there’s a Harry Potter character out there to match any personality. So pick up a wand from Ollivander’s Shop and get ready to board the Hogwarts Express, because this quiz has been created to help you find out which Harry Potter character you are! Unfortunately, there were some technical difficulties on our end, so the only two available results for this “Which Harry Potter Character Are You?” quiz are Dobby and Frank Sinatra. Sorry in advance, but you’re only getting one or the other. Our bad. Let’s get started!