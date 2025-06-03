The Hardest Thing I’ve Ever Done: It’s Taken Me Years To Work Up The Courage To Share This List Of Times Michael Scott Was So Extra

Back in 2010, when internet listicles about The Office were super popular, I decided to write up a fun list of times that Michael Scott was so extra. I worked very hard on the list and thought very carefully about the moments I was going to choose, but as I was working on it, I started to freak out. What if people hated my list? What if people hated the list so much that they started yelling at me online? I was so afraid of getting yelled at for my bad listicle that I chickened out and never published it.

But all of that is in the past. I’m braver now. I’m finally ready to take a deep breath and show you what I’ve created. I know The Office ended in 2013, but it’s taken me years to work up the courage to share this list of times Michael Scott was so extra. Here it is at last, over a decade later. I hope you love it.

1. When Michael Grilled His Foot

We all know about this and how it happened! He put his foot in the oven and he couldn’t believe it!!! MICAEL COOKED HIM FOOT!!!!! Uhhhhhhhhhh???????? Michael!?!?! You sure you wanted to DO THAT TO your own foot????!!!! It’s just one of the times Michael Scott was so extra.

How am I doing so far? Do you like the first item on the list? Back when I first made this, I knew I had to include the foot episode. I can’t believe this listicle is actually seeing the light of day!

2. When Michael FUCKED Jan!!!!!!

One of the most insane moments of my life is when in The Office he FUCKED Jan (Michael). For those of you who have been living under a rock and not watching The Office, Jan is Michael’s boss and he had sex with her (they FUCKED) because he’s just such an absolute lunatic. When I found out what Michael and Jan had done naked together I literally said, “That’s insane!” I said it to my friend Charlie Kessler, and he agreed that it was insane.

Oh man, I haven’t thought about Charlie Kessler in years. We used to hang out a bunch back in the late 2000s and early 2010s, but he moved to Japan to teach English and we completely lost touch and then later I heard that he drowned. Anyway, I don’t know what I was so nervous about. This list is going great. You guys are loving it, right?

3. When Michael Got His Vasectomy Reversed And Then Unreversed Just So Jan Could Mess With His Pure Hot Penis

Michael Scott’s pure hot penis was on full display in fan’s favorite’s episode: “Dinner Party” when it was revealed to all and the viewers in the audience learned the information of Michael’s vasectomy surgery. Michael and Jan were fighting about the neon sign and Michael said, “I admit it: I had the vasectomy,” which made Jim and Pam want to leave the dinner party. Michael Scott’s pure hot penis is so crazy, and that’s part of what makes this show The Office so insane.

I remember at the time I was writing this list wondering if I should go with a term other than “pure hot penis” to describe Michael Scott’s genitals. I was so worried someone would say that it was “too much of sex” to say that. But you know what? Sex is a part of dying, and dying is natural, so penis is natural. The Office wasn’t afraid to go there, and neither am I anymore!

4. When Michael Set Jim On Fire

If you didn’t think Michael could be so extra, you have got to think once more again! He CAN be extra! Don’t believe me? Uh, well DO believe me because of this: The episode when he (Michael Scott) sets fire to JIM! It was so crazy and a best The Office moment because Jim said, “Do NOT set me on flames,” and Michael (Steve Carrol) did it anyway! It’s just one of the insane ways Michael Scott was a literal psychopath and literally insane!!!! We love The Office!!!??!!!

Oh shit, I totally forgot about this entry. So, full disclosure, this didn’t actually happen in the show, but at the time I was writing this listicle back in 2010 I was so nervous that people wouldn’t think my Michael Scott moments were “extra” enough that I straight-up invented one that never happened. In retrospect I shouldn’t have done this. It was dishonest, and also I feel like saying Michael set Jim on fire is maybe overdoing it a little. Still, I stand by it. It’s part of what makes this list so special. I can’t wait to hear all your positive feedback!

5. When Michael Saw Stanley

He (Michael) saw him (Stanley). What happened next was literally insane.

I’ve got to be honest, I’m not really sure what I was going for with this entry. It’s possible that I meant to flesh this one out a bit at some point and just never got around to it. But that’s okay! It is what it is! The important thing is that I worked up the courage and finally shared my list. I can’t wait to check the comments and see all the nice things you have to say about my Michael Scott list. I don’t even know what I saw so nervous about. It’s going to be great! I love the internet and all the nice people on it!