Think Animals Are Inferior To Humans? Here Are 6 Cows Who Use Wallets

As humans, we often take it as a given that animals are inferior to us, which is used as justification to exploit them for our needs. But once you take a closer look at how remarkable animals can be, it becomes clear that in many ways, they are just like us. Here are six cows who use wallets.

1. Brandi

You might look at Brandi and see nothing more than a walking milk machine, but she keeps her coins and coupons in a wallet just like you. Yes, her wallet may be primitive compared to the fancy ones that humans use. But the fact that she uses any kind of billfold to keep her necessities organized and on her person at all times makes it seem a bit strange that we’re okay with keeping her confined in a stanchion to drain her milk, doesn’t it?

2. Gertrude Gertrude has been using a wallet as long as she’s had a cow driver’s license, and now she uses it to hold pictures of her cow grandchildren. If that “doesn’t seem like something a cow would do” to you, maybe you should rethink how you look at animals. Some of them use wallets just like us, including this beautiful, walleted holstein.

3. Stella Despite Stella’s wallet being made of cow leather, which makes her use of it the equivalent of a human using a human skin wallet, it’s still pretty impressive how she brings it everywhere despite not having pockets or a purse. Stella simply kicks her wallet around with her hoof, and if she needs to pay for something she stomps on it until the correct amount of money falls out. Pretty cool!

4. Number 523 Number 523’s “name” is a stark reminder of the indignity with which we treat animals despite their occasional use of wallets. This animal, who is a mere number to the California factory dairy farm where she lives, uses a bright blue Ralph Lauren Polo wallet that is filled to the brim with gift cards for Tractor Supply. What more do you need in order to see that animals are creatures who deserve our respect? For them to wear watches? For them to have gym memberships?

5. Patti Patti the cow has not one, but two wallets, one for cow money and one for corn. In a way, doubling up on wallets makes Patti even more human than many actual humans, who typically only use one wallet. Patti is proof that cattle can not only be equal to humans, but also surpass them, at least in terms of wallet use.

6. Florence

How many times have you driven past a farm and seen hundreds of dairy cattle without considering where they store their Walgreens loyalty cards? Looked at them like mere machines that produce milk and meat, and not living, breathing, wallet-using beings? Take a look at Florence and the cool chain wallet she has looped from her bell to her udders and try to keep pretending that this animal is beneath you. Hopefully these six cows and their wallets open your eyes to how similar animals are to you and me.