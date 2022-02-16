THIS IS A MAKE-A-WISH FOR TYLER BRONSTEIN: The Definitive Guide To Ariana Grande’s Dating History, From Pete Davidson To Tyler Bronstein

*** This article is presented by the Make-A-Wish foundation. ***

Ariana Grande has dated a lot of super cool guys, but none cooler than 11-year-old Tyler Bronstein of Lansing, Michigan! That’s right, even though he’s suffering from end-stage leukemia and spends most of his time at the hospital, Tyler has nonetheless managed to date one of pop’s biggest stars! What a cool and awesome dude!

Big Sean

News first broke that the “7 Rings” singer was dating rapper Big Sean back in 2014, when the pair was spotted kissing at a screening of The Purge: Anarchy. However, Ariana likely had more than just her rapper boyfriend on her mind that day, as this was also the time she first laid eyes on future beau Tyler Bronstein! Sources say that Tyler caught her attention because he was kicking some major butt in the racing game in the movie theater lobby arcade, wearing his badass sleeveless Under Armour shirt, which makes him look super strong and athletic, as it is the same kind of shirt the Detroit Lions wear during warmups. According to witnesses, Ariana totally swooned at the sight of Tyler crushing it at the racing game in his Under Armour shirt, reportedly muttering, “Wow, that boy must be the hottest boy in his whole grade. You can tell from his muscle shirt that he does 50 pushups every day. I want to get to first or even second base with him.” Ariana and Big Sean ended up splitting nine months later—likely because she accidentally said Tyler’s name instead of Big Sean’s name when they were doing it, and that made Big Sean jealous.

Mac Miller

After collaborating on a song together in 2016, Ariana and Mac Miller began a passionate romantic relationship. Sources close to Ariana say that during the two years she was with the late rapper, she couldn’t stop thinking about Tyler Bronstein, the guy she’d seen at the movie theater arcade years before. Apparently, she went so far as to find a copy of the Grand River Elementary 2017 yearbook so she could cut out the picture of Tyler where his hair looks really awesome and swoopy like a professional hairstylist did it, even though it was something Tyler figured out how to do himself using the Axe EXTREME HOLD hair gel he got in his Christmas stocking. Also, during this time, Tyler was dating his first girlfriend, Zendaya. She, too, was obsessed with him, and they made out all the time.

Pete Davidson

In the summer of 2018, Ariana Grande embarked on a whirlwind romance with SNL star Pete Davidson. The couple quickly got engaged but broke up shortly after, which ended up being great timing, since that’s when Tyler decided to end things with his second girlfriend, Taylor Swift. Tyler didn’t like that Taylor was bad at playing this game he invented where you kick a soccer ball at duct tape targets he made on the side of his house, and it frustrated him to not get to play at the level he wanted to play, because he was really, really good at the game. Taylor was devastated when he dumped her, but, hey, she should’ve known that you can’t tame a big-time stud like Tyler.

Tyler Bronstein

Fresh off her split from Pete Davidson, Ariana knew she couldn’t go any longer without making a move on her longtime crush, Tyler Bronstein. Since Tyler was surprisingly also single, he agreed to go out with her to his favorite restaurant, the TGI Fridays that’s closer to church than the mall. They both ordered chicken tenders and mozzarella sticks and it was really good. Afterward, they went bowling, where Tyler bowled three strikes in a row with no bumpers, and also they held hands. Immediately, Tyler and Ariana became boyfriend and girlfriend, and they played laser tag every Saturday night for three years. Eventually though, Tyler had to break up with her because she kept getting killed in laser tag, so he had to spend the whole time getting her out of jail, which was fun at first but after a while got annoying since he would rather focus on attacking the other team. Also, he decided he would rather date someone with double-D boobs, as that is the best kind of boobs. Ariana was very sad that he dumped her because she was very in love with him and was so impressed at how he does 50 pushups a day. Then again, who wouldn’t be? He’s Tyler Bronstein!

Dalton Gomez

Although Ariana Grande is now married to Dalton Gomez, she admits that the love of her life will always be Tyler Bronstein, and, as she declared in her wedding vows, if Tyler ever wants her back, she will divorce Dalton immediately and go live with him in his bedroom at his parents’ house, which is in the basement so it pretty much feels like a private apartment. Ariana also maintains that every song she will write for the rest of her career will be about Tyler, because she will seriously never get over him—he’s just that amazing.