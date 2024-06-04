This Man Is Tall And Morose. His Counterpart Is Short And Cheerful. Can They Enjoy A Friendship?

Today we have a tale of two men. One man is six feet tall and gloomy. The other man is five foot four and happy. Is companionship possible for these two opposites?

Friendship is based on common interests, yet the short man knows nothing of reaching a high shelf, and the tall man knows nothing of squeezing inside a washing machine.

How would playing hide and go seek even work for men of such contrasting heights? Surely the tall man cannot even bend down to look for the short man under the couch—if he can even fit inside the house at all!

And that’s to say nothing of their mismatched dispositions! When you’re a man who’s always frowning, can you enjoy the company of a man who’s always smiling? It’s unlikely but not impossible. But you’d need something else in common, like being the same height.

HA! If only it could be so simple for these gentlemen!

They say opposites attract, but in this case, it seems opposites repel. What’s to bring these two men together? The tall man likes crying and funerals. The short man likes grinning and birth!

We’re sorry to admit it, but it seems that the answer is no, these men cannot enjoy a friendship.