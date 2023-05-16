Time For Fun In The Sun: 6 Triangles That Just Scream SUMMER!

The weather’s getting warmer, the days are getting longer, and it’s time to have some fun! Get in a sunny mood with six triangles that just scream SUMMER!

YES!! The three pointy angles on this triangle have us feeling like we’re sipping a margarita on the beach. Some call it a triangle, but this one’s more of a summer-angle to us!

Summer is all about being tan, sexy, and ready for adventure, and this red-hot triangle is definitely giving those vibes! One look at this flirty little minx and you’ll be transported to Bora Bora, where you’ll cap off long days of fun in the sun with dreamy nights dancing under the moonlight.

“I see the triangles walk by dressed in their summer clothes / I have to turn my head until my darkness goes!” Yes, the Rolling Stones hit the nail on the head with this lyric, which perfectly describes this cool blue thang that’s got us yearning for breezy sun dresses and vibrant hibiscus blooms. Summer summer summertime!

Here’s a triangle that just screams summer nights. The cool breeze, the sweaty dance floor, the short shorts, the icy drinks—this simple shape captures the magic of summer after the sun goes down. We just can’t wait for July!

Warning! Good times ahead! This bright yellow tri-pointed guy is here to remind us that with summer comes danger, whether in the form of heatstroke or a shark attack. But that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t have fun—just be safe when you do!

We hate to bring this party to an end, but it’s impossible to look at this last triangle without wanting to immediately head outside and beeline to the nearest sunny patio. Frozen daiquiris for everyone! Print out this polygon, hang it up, and look at it each morning to get you excited for the warm, triangle-filled days ahead. Summer’s coming, baby!