We Asked 6 Porn Stars About Their Most Memorable Experience Filming A Sex Scene

The average porn star has more wild and kinky sex in an average week than most of us do in our entire lives, so for a sex scene to really stand out in their memories, it has to be truly special. We asked six legendary porn stars about the most memorable sex scene they’ve ever experienced.

1. Rocco Siffredi

“One time when I was shooting a sex scene, a stray dog wandered onto the set and made direct eye contact with me the whole time I was fucking. I spent the whole scene looking right into this stray dog’s eyes and the dog kept winking at me while I was having sex. When I was done, I swear I heard the stray dog grunt the word, ‘Porn.’ I was amazed. I said to the dog, ‘Did you just say porn?’ but the dog just mumbled, ‘No’ and walked back out of the studio. Ten years later I read in the newspaper that that dog had been killed by a bus.”

2. Asia Carrera

“I remember this one time when I completely spaced and forgot to bring my purse with me to a shoot, which was incredibly inconvenient because I keep my vagina in my purse. As a porn star, I use my vagina all the time during shoots, and filming a scene without it would be nearly impossible. I assumed the shoot was going to be a no-go, but then my costar was suddenly like, ‘Hey, maybe it would be hot to just have sex with the empty void area where your vagina would be.’ It seemed like such a ridiculous thought at first, but no one had any better ideas, so we gave it a try. My costar started thrusting his hard cock into the void between my legs while someone off set loudly plunged a toilet to mimic the sound of wet vaginal friction, and while it definitely felt a little awkward, after about 12 minutes we both managed to cum without his penis ever once touching my body. It was pretty amazing, honestly, but at the end of the day I definitely still think that a vagina can be helpful for sex.”

3. Joanna Angel

“One of my first big professional shoots was back in September 2001 at this fancy office the production company had rented out in the South Tower of the World Trade Center. We started shooting the scene, and everything was going fine, but then right when I began blowing my costar there was this incredibly loud boom that seemed to shake the entire building. Being young, naive kid whose understanding of the grownup world was still largely informed by TV and movies, I immediately panicked and thought that maybe diabolical Middle Eastern terrorists had pulled off some spectacular act of violence meant to destroy American life as we knew it. Seeing how rattled I was, my costar calmly took me aside and said, ‘No need to be nervous, Joanna, that was just the sound of an airplane exploding. Happens all the time here in the big city—you’ll get used to it.’ Still a bit skeptical, I then said, ‘And you’re sure Osama Bin Laden didn’t just fire the opening salvo in a long and bloody war on American values?’ And then he said, ‘Of course I’m sure, because Osama Bin Laden is standing right next to you holding up the boom mic,’ at which point I turned to see Osama Bin Laden with a headset on, smiling and waving at me. This really put me at ease and gave me the confidence to continue the scene, although unfortunately we were unable to finish because the building we were in collapsed and damaged the camera.”

4. Mia Khalifa

“A few years ago, this director I work with a lot had this idea for a video where I would get ravaged by the presidents on Mount Rushmore. It sounded like it was going to be a very fun and interesting challenge, but unfortunately it ended up being a total disaster. First, security asked if I had a permit to fuck Mount Rushmore, which I didn’t. And since my director didn’t want to pay the $500 fee required to get a permit, we realized our only option was to sneak in and shoot the scene at night on the sly. Long story short, it ended up being quite the ordeal. There were tons of mosquitoes, it was too dark to tell which president I was sucking off, and it turned out that the presidents weren’t even real guys—they were just giant stone simulacrums of presidents that couldn’t even ejaculate. Still, getting intimate with such an iconic American monument was nonetheless a very memorable experience. And even though the presidents failed to bring me to orgasm, I’m still glad I fucked them.”

5. Peter North

“My most memorable scene was also my first. I was totally new to the adult industry, but a friend of mine knew a guy who was shooting a film and needed a guy who could cum out various fruits and vegetables, which was something I was known for at my local farmers market. I show up and meet my costar, who was so beautiful it was intimidating. I was so nervous that I was struggling to get hard, but luckily she was super calm and professional about it. She whispered in my ear, ‘It’s okay, Peter, I actually prefer guys with tiny, limp cocks,’ and that was just the boost of confidence I needed to start ejaculating out a whole goddamned salad bar! Tomatoes, pickles, a few heads of lettuce—I was cumming and jizzing out all sorts of fresh, healthy organics. It felt like everything was clicking, but then the director suddenly ran over and screamed, ‘Peter! We aren’t even filming yet! Suck those vegetables back into your cock!’ So I vacuumed them all back up with my cock, but I also accidentally sucked up a cactus, which ended up being a huge mistake, as it made it incredibly painful for me to ejaculate. I made it work, though, and eventually the footage we shot became the opening scene of He Can Cum Produce 15: Leafy-Green Loads. I’ll never forget it.”

6. Sasha Grey

“One time I was booked for a pretty big budget shoot and my scene partner just totally failed to show up. No call, no warning—he was a no-show. We thought we were gonna have to cancel the shoot and in turn waste thousands of dollars in production costs, but then one of the lighting guys said that he was pretty good at drawing and thought he could draw a convincing life-sized cutout of the guy I was supposed to shoot with. With no better options, we got the guy some construction paper and colored pencils, and two minutes later he had drawn me a costar, complete with a three-inch paper cock. His drawing wasn’t very good, but we thought with the right lighting it could still look pretty sexy. So we tried it. And while fucking the small paper man definitely complicated things a bit—he was incapable of movement, and my pussy moisture left him incredibly prone to ripping—I eventually got in a good groove and ended up cumming really hard. To this day, my fans still ask me all the time if I’m ever gonna do another scene with ‘that really flat guy.’ Apparently it was one of my most memorable scenes for them, too.”