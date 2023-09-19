We Got That Dough: 3 Times Me And My Aunt Made It Rain

Me and my aunt don’t have too much money, even if you add up it all up between us. But when we get together we make something amazing happen… somehow, some way, we always manage to get that dough! Here are three times me and my aunt made it rain!

WHEN I FOUND A HAIR ON MY PIZZA SO ME AND MY AUNT GOT $13 BACK

Wherever me and my aunt go, something happens. Like when there was hair on my pizza, even though we purposefully went to the nicer pizza place to avoid this type of happening. But there it was: a big black curly hair on my pepperoni pizza. When I saw it, I cried. Luckily my aunt is brave about these kinds of things. She grabbed the pizza and started waving it in the pizza manager’s face. My aunt was yelling and the pizza guy was yelling. But my aunt yelled the most, and eventually the pizza guy called her the B word and threw $13 COLD HARD CASH right in her face! I stopped crying and jumped up to dance! Look at us go! Me and my aunt, we made it rain!

WHEN THE LAUNDRY MACHINE WENT MAGIC AND WORKED AFTER TWO QUARTERS INSTEAD OF EIGHT

If I don’t have stuff like school, me and my aunt hang out. Sometimes that means pizza. Other times that means I watch her do her laundry. But one time it was amazing. The washing machine always asks for eight quarters, but this time, it clicked into place and started spinning after only TWO QUARTERS! And you know what happened next? ME AND MY AUNT MADE IT RAIN ALL THE WAY TO THE MS. PAC MAN MACHINE IN THE CORNER OF THE LAUNDROMAT!! Unfortunately I am not good at that game, and after not long at all, I was crying. But when my aunt reminded me of how we got that dough (six quarters) I was smiling once again!

WHEN MY AUNT GOT HIT BY A CITY BUS AND SUED THE CITY FOR 300 GRAND AND LOST, BUT ON THE WAY HOME THE GUY IN THE PARKING GARAGE GAVE US MORE CHANGE THAN NECESSARY

I didn’t like it at all when my aunt got hit by a bus. But since it was a city bus she got to sue the city for hundreds of thousands of dollars. I spent months dreaming of what we’d do with that dough. We’d be able to make it rain harder than ever before! We’d buy good pizza with no hair, get to go to the arcades with skee ball (the game I’m good at) and basically me and my aunt would just be making it rain 24/7. Unfortunately, in the court, the other lawyers accused her of something called negligence. And they said her limp was fake, which it was. And so she lost. But on the way home from court, when my aunt handed the parking garage guy a $20 bill, he didn’t hand us the $12 back… he handed us $22 BACK!!! And as soon as he did, my aunt pulled out of the parking garage way faster than that bus that barely grazed her hip, and once we were in the clear we were laughing and throwing the bills all around the car, watching them flap back and forth in front of the air conditioning vent, having ourselves a perfect summer day celebrating how we once again managed to make it rain.