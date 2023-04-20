4 Times On ‘Shark Tank’ Where A Digital Rendering Of A Young Man Using A Product Made Barbara Corcoran So Horny She Couldn’t Make An Offer

There’s nothing real estate mogul and Shark Tank “Shark” Barbara Corcoran loves more than a good piece of man meat, but sometimes her lust gets the best of her otherwise astute business instincts. Here are four times on Shark Tank where a digital rendering of a young man using a product made Barbara Corcoran so horny she couldn’t make an offer.

1. The time Barbara rubbed fro-yo all over herself to cool down after seeing a digital rendering of a hot young man working at a fro-yo franchise

In this Season 7 episode, Barbara expressed interest in investing in an all-natural frozen yogurt company, but as soon as she began to explain the details of her offer, she was distracted by a digital rendering of a potential male franchisee on a screen behind the entrepreneur. Barbara immediately began to pant while unbuttoning her blouse, saying, “Someone call the fire department, because this hottie has set my loins ablaze! Awooo!” The other Sharks were clearly confused because the “hottie” was basically just a gray-scale, faceless man standing behind the counter of a fro-yo shop, but Barbara began sweating and coughing uncontrollably as a result of her sudden horniness. Despite the fact that the entrepreneur had already declared Barbara as her top choice Shark, Barbara never finished her offer and instead spent the rest of the entrepreneur’s pitch silently rubbing the organic raspberry fro-yo she’d received as a sample all over her thighs to cool herself down as Mr. Wonderful watched in disbelief and muttered “ay caramba.”

2. The time Barbara spent the entire pitch flirting with a company’s logo because it featured a smiling cartoon man

Before this husband and wife team from Season 9 even began their pitch for a GPS flashlight designed for hiker safety, it was clear Barbara was infatuated with the product logo of a smiling cartoon man holding a flashlight. By the time the entrepreneurs finished walking down the hallway toward the Tank, Barbara was already onstage trying to run her fingers through the two-dimensional hair of the logo guy on a poster board advertising the product. Although the entrepreneurs did their best to deliver their pitch while Barbara kept trying to stuff hundred-dollar bills into the pockets of the cartoon guy, which she said were an “investment in his sexiness,” ultimately the pitch was pretty muddled and the entrepreneurs left without a deal.

3. The time Mark tried to team up with Barbara on a deal, but she blew it by asking for “four billion kisses” in equity because an animated video demonstration of the product featured a college guy

Although Barbara made it pretty far into this Season 10 pitch for an eco-friendly unisex razor without getting horny, she blew it soon after she and Mark teamed up to offer $200k for 30 percent of the company. When the entrepreneur countered their offer and played a video to illustrate why she felt she deserved a higher valuation, Barbara unfortunately started drooling at the sight of a handsome digital man in a college sweatshirt using the razor and came back with an offer of “four billion dollars in exchange for four billion kisses!” The entrepreneur then asked Barbara to clarify what she meant, to which she said, “College boy over there knows what it means,” before attempting to wink but instead just shutting both of her eyes. Utterly confused, the entrepreneur accepted an offer from Daymond John instead.

4. The time Barbara blacked out after learning 20 percent of a company’s proceeds go towards helping young men in need

While there was nothing initially sexy about the product or marketing materials of this on-the-go cold brew maker featured in Season 13, Barbara was thrown into horniness overdrive after she learned that the company sponsors a charity that helps formerly incarcerated young men find work. “You’re saying the men you help… are YOUNG?!” asked Barbara as she started spinning in her chair like it was one of the ones on The Voice, which lasted for all of five seconds before she passed out from the overwhelming surge of hormones and hit her head on the floor. When paramedics arrived, they discovered she was wearing a medical alert necklace specifying what to do if she blacks out from horniness, and so the paramedics complied and handed her a glass of warm milk and a copy of David Sedaris’s book of animal fables, which soon returned her to a neutral, non-horny state.