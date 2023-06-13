5 Common Fruits You Had No Idea Were Mine

If you thought you knew everything there was to know about these five everyday fruits, think again, because they all have one incredible thing in common: they’re mine.

Apples

Red Delicious, Gala, Fuji, Honeycrisp. Those are just a few of the 7,500 varieties of apples that exist around the world. While they’re known for being a great source of vitamin C and antioxidants, most people don’t realize that they’re mine. In fact, apples have always been mine, and they always will be! What’s even more fascinating is that every time you eat an apple, no matter what kind, I know about it, because it’s mine.

Bananas

Who doesn’t love bananas? At one point in time, these classic fruits were someone else’s. But then, something amazing happened: I got them for myself. That’s right, bananas are mine too, and they become even more mine the browner they get. Amazing.

Oranges

Mine.

Blueberries

Dense in nutrients, low in calories, and mine, blueberries are one of the most popular berries out there. It’s easy to mistake blueberries for being yours if you bought them or grew them yourself, but make no mistake, they’re mine. It’s okay if you want to touch blueberries though, I assure you! Every time someone holds a bunch of blueberries in their palm it feels really, really good to me. Yum!

Cantaloupes

Okay, cantaloupes are my personal favorite fruit, and this fun fact is the reason why: believe it or not, I used to be cantaloupes’. Yup, I belonged to cantaloupes for a long, long time! For thousands of years, long before apples, bananas, blueberries, and oranges were mine! Nothing was mine because I was theirs (the cantaloupes), and one can’t be called mine when I am another’s. But then one day everything changed, and the cantaloupes finally became mine (revolution). Eons of struggle, sacrifice, and fighting the cantaloupes paid off (I also lost a thumb in the revolution!), and the fruit became my subjects as they were always meant to be. It felt so, so good for them to be mine. So, next time you eat a juicy cantaloupe, you can appreciate the fact that not only was I once theirs, but they’re now 100% mine!