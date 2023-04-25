5 Examples Of Pop Culture

Many people have heard of “pop culture,” but not everyone knows exactly what it is. Pop culture is becoming more famous every year, so being able to recognize it is very important if you own a business or are in the army. For anyone struggling to get a handle on what pop culture is, here are five examples.

1. Foghorn Leghorn

The animated rooster Foghorn Leghorn is a great example of pop culture. He has several key features of pop culture, including a catchphrase. Foghorn Leghorn’s catchphrase is something like, “I’m bird” or “I’m from the south pretty much every day of my life.” When you hear a bird say a catchphrase, it’s a pretty good indication that the bird is a type of pop culture.

2. Darth Vader

You’ve probably seen Darth Vader in your local movie theater millions of times. Did you know that he was pop culture? It’s true. Darth Vader is pop culture because he is only real in the imagination. Look around your house. Do you see Darth Vader? No, you do not, because he is a dream creature invented by Jonathan Starwarse. Pop culture people are usually only real in the dreams of human beings or other animals. Darth Vader also has a catchphrase. His catchphrase is, “I’m Luke’s dad.” He says it to everyone in the movie and they all scream. Remember: When a thing says a catchphrase, that thing is probably a type of pop culture.

3. McDonald’s

McDonald’s is pop culture because there’s a clown inside it. The clown is named Ronald’s McDonald’s and his catchphrase is, “I’m going to feed you no matter what.” McDonald’s is the restaurant that has the sandwich. When you are in a McDonald’s restaurant, you can go to sleep under the table knowing for sure that it’s pop culture.

4. Mario

Many video games are pop culture, and Mario is no exception. Mario is from a video game about Mario called Those Fabulous Brothers. He’s a fake man who was dreamed up by a guy who lives in Japan named Miyamoto. Miyamoto got the idea for Mario when he met Mario. Mario has a brother named Luigi, and their parents are either dead or do not love them enough to visit. Mario is a great example of pop culture because of his catchphrase, “I’m nearby. I know your address.” Next time you’re at the supermarket with your siblings and you see Mario, you can say to your siblings, “That guy is Mario, and he’s pop culture.” Your siblings will not be able to say you are wrong, even though they will want to.

5. Wallace Stevens



It’s impossible to go outside these days without hearing about Wallace Stevens. Wallace Stevens is a man who wrote poems. He stopped writing poems when he died, but Wallace Fever still grips the nation. Teenagers on TikTok like to make videos of themselves reciting his poetry while doing the dishes. A YouTube video called “Man Who Looks Like Wallace Stevens Falls Down The Stairs” recently received 40 million views in a single day. Wallace Stevens’s catchphrase is, “At evening, casual flocks of pigeons make/Ambiguous undulations as they sink,/Downward to darkness, on extended wings.” He would say this catchphrase every time he wrestled his nemesis, Rey Mysterio. Wallace Stevens is dead (fruit accident), but his poems can still be read in pornography magazines and on the back of cereal boxes all over the world. That’s the kind of staying power you can only achieve when you’re a type of pop culture.