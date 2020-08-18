5 Shiny Objects Mommy Will Now Make Dance In Front Of Our Faces

Oh, how they glitter! Oh, how they shine! Mommy will now jiggle these gorgeous, glinting objects in front of our faces, and we will follow their every movement in awe! Thank you, Mommy!

Look! Mommy has found the sparkly elephant, and she is shaking it around right before our very eyes! The elephant, which once sat so lifeless in the toybox, now pirouettes before us, glinting in the sunlight from the living room window! We cannot help but stare at the elephant’s lustrous fur as it cavorts through the air in Mommy’s grasp. What a spectacle, Mommy! How do you make it dance so?

It’s the keys! The keys to the house! Mommy has removed them from her purse and will now show them to us, kindly swaying them at eye level so we may behold their metallic sheen and hear their melodious jangling. Reach, reach! We must reach out so that our little hand may graze against the dazzling, sun-struck keys! Mommy will not let us have them, but by God, we must try! Oh, what a joy it would be to put them in our mouths and swallow them! Pure bliss, indeed!

Wait…could it be? Do our eyes deceive us??? It appears there is a face that lives within the shiny surface Mommy is now swaying before us! A face that smiles when we smile, laughs when we laugh! What is this wonderful sorcery?!? By what miracle did this precious object come to be? It is like a portal into another world—a world that seems so much like ours yet also so different. Familiar yet alien, but magical all the same. Ha-ha! Look at it dance! This is fabulous. What a fabulous time we are having.

Oh, yes, we know well the shiny object now careening towards our face in Mommy’s practiced hand. It is the spoon! The spoon full of applesauce! We are opening our mouths in anticipation of this marvelous treat that Mommy has prepared. Soon we shall have the sugary taste! The sugary taste that we so covet! Thank you, Mommy. Thank you. You have done it once again.

Mommy may not know it, but there is a beautiful item around her neck now swaying before us as she picks us up to put us in the crib for a nap! It is her necklace! The forbidden glassy pendant that jumps and moves each time Mommy lifts us into her arms! We want to eat it, Mommy! We want to eat this gleaming object because it is food! Please, Mommy, do not stop us from eating this beautiful necklace that you are dangling so tantalizingly before our sleepy eyes! If you did not want us to eat it, then why would you tease us so? Oh, Mommy, let us have it. Forget the applesauce—this is now the only food we ever wish to eat! Please, Mommy, let us have it. You must. We simply will not be denied!