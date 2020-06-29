60 Things Dad Looks For In A New Pair Of Shorts

Dad usually only goes clothes shopping once every three years or so, and when he does, the only thing he buys is several pairs of the exact same kind of shorts. He’s very particular about the shorts he buys, and if they don’t meet the following 60 requirements, they don’t stand a chance of earning a coveted spot in his shorts rotation.

1. Made in America

2. Drawstring at least 2mm in diameter

3. Snaps, not buttons

4. Pockets not too bulky, but big enough for keys, a small flashlight, sunglasses, tin of tobacco, wallet, phone, multitool, stray receipts, and a few other odds and ends

5. Has to hit the exact spot right above the knee

6. Masculine cut

7. Water resistant

8. Breathable

9. Enough stretch to comfortably bend over when picking weeds

10. At least 400 5-star reviews

11. Lightweight in some ways but heavyweight in others

12. Durable enough waistband to endure perpetual state of weight gain

13. Not too flashy

14. Perfect shade of tan (Pantone Oxford Tan 15-1306 TCX)

15. Triple stitching

16. Free from branding

17. Some sort of built-in bug-resistant technology

18. Have to feel robust but soft in the hand

19. Heavy duty gusset

20. Must pass military spec

21. Flame resistant

22. Between eight and 11 belt loops, no more, and definitely no less

23. Zippered fly, not button

24. That thing where part of the waistband is elastic but not the whole thing

25. Drawstring tips should look like they will hold up to years of abuse

26. Generous leg openings

27. At least 3 drain holes

28. Completely odorless

29. No overly-complicated laundering instructions

30. Must be able to stand up on their own

31. 90% polyester, 8% rayon, 2% spandex (some acceptations made to rayon/spandex ratio)

32. Rise high enough to fully cover lower back hair when shirtless

33. Properly constricting crotch

34. Stain guard that’s actually worth a shit

35. Must pass “the nap test”

36. Under $30

37. Lifetime warranty

38. Must match every shirt in closet and t-shirt drawer

39. Double tape-measure clips

40. Equally comfortable sitting, standing, or lying

41. Able to carry an open beer in side pocket without spilling

42. Must look tight but not feel tight

43. Insulated pockets

44. Must look pretty much exactly like his other shorts so that no one notices they’re new and calls attention to them

45. 1,400 pound breaking strength

46. Must be sold at Sears

47. Nothing too serious looking

48. Must work for both casual and formal occasions

49. Must let in sufficient breeze for mowing on hot days

50. Must look good with white socks

51. Crotch opening lined with brushed fabric

52. Newspaper pocket

53. No pressure points on seat

54. Doubles as floatation device in a pinch

55. Not a complete joke of a short like Carhartt Rugged Flex Rigby shorts

56. Distinct, robust shuffling sound when walking

57. Tiny pocket-within-pocket for safely stowing hotel keycard when on vacation in Florida

58. Sturdy enough waistline to support cell phone holster

59. True to size so that there’s no need to bother with all that trying-them-on nonsense

60. On sale