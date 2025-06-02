A Beautiful Message: Raid Ant And Cockroach Poison Just Released An Emotional Commercial Telling All Women They’re Beautiful No Matter What

It’s always wonderful when a major brand celebrates women with inclusive and supportive messaging, which is why this story is going to make you stand up and cheer: Raid Ant And Cockroach Poison just released an emotional commercial telling all women they’re beautiful no matter what!

Hell. Yes. This is what progress looks like, people.

In the inspiring new commercial, a woman is in front of her bedroom mirror getting ready for a night on the town when she sees a swarm of ants eating a pig carcass on her bedroom floor. Her roommate says, “Just kill the ants with Raid, the most powerful poison humans have ever invented!” but the woman says, “I can’t use Raid. I’m too ugly. Only hot, skinny girls can use a good bug poison like Raid.” The roommate gives the woman a hug and says, “Baby, all women are beautiful enough to use Raid. Raid doesn’t care if you look like a supermodel or an old horrible witch. Raid is the poison for all beautiful women, and all women are beautiful.”

The woman then sprays the ants with Raid and they scream like human men as they die. Afterwards, the commercial cuts to a gorgeous montage of women of all ages, ethnicities, shapes, and sizes using Raid to kill swarms of ants and roaches. A voiceover says, “There’s no one way to be beautiful, but there is only one way to kill bugs: Raid.”

The commercial concludes with the woman sipping a drink at a nightclub when she’s approached by a handsome man who says, “You look like you kill bugs with Raid.” The woman says, “How can you tell?” and the handsome man says, “Because you’re drop dead gorgeous.”

The woman then smiles and says, “Speaking of drop dead, why don’t we go back to my place and spray poison all over my roach-infested kitchen.” The woman leaves the club with the handsome man as the commercial fades to black.

If you’re not crying tears of pure joy, you officially have no soul. This commercial is a truly inspiring work of art, and we are completely here for it! Here’s hoping more poison companies start spreading this body positive message, because we need it now more than ever!