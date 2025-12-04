A Cool Little Bonus: This Year’s Spotify Wrapped Also Includes All Of The Birds You Hit With Your Car

While you’re probably familiar with Spotify’s popular “Wrapped” feature, which allows users to share their most-listened-to artists of the year, you may not be aware that this year the folks at the popular streaming app added a cool little bonus: This year’s Spotify Wrapped also includes all of the birds you hit with your car.

Rock on! What an awesome way to make Wrapped even more fun.

For the first time, Wrapped now not only uses your streaming data to generate shareable charts of all of your favorite artists and tracks as well as fun little stats such as your “listening age,” but also uses data gleaned from your vehicle’s parking cameras, traffic surveillance footage, and insurance claims to whip up a neat little roundup of every single bird you nailed while driving in 2025. It even ranks them in order of which species you smacked the most and includes interesting factoids such as the song you were listening to when it happened, your speed, and whether or not the bird was an endangered species.

This is just fun! Bet you didn’t realize when you creamed that hawk with your SUV that it would be showing up on your Wrapped!

You’ve gotta love it when tech companies pack these little Easter eggs into their products. And actually, in a way, knowing all of the birds that your friends and family obliterated with their cars is even more interesting than knowing what music they listened to. More of this, please!