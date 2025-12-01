A Hard Fought Triumph: This Online Fashion Retailer Finally Got This Woman To Buy A Cute $38 Top After Serving Her $2,500 Worth Of Targeted Ads On Instagram

Sometimes you see an achievement so impressive you’ve just got to stop and acknowledge how incredible it is, and what we have here is a perfect example: This online fashion retailer finally got this woman to buy a cute $38 top after serving her $2,500 worth of targeted ads on Instagram.

Victory! Let us all bathe in the glory of this remarkable triumph!

When online boutique Malibu Street Provisions Co first served a targeted ad showcasing their viral Lucia Cotton Racerback to 28-year-old wedding photographer Sandra LaBelle, they had no idea the battle that lay ahead of them. While the cute top in its Dusty Blue colorway definitely caught Sandra’s eye when she saw it for the first time in between her brother’s Instagram story about a weird bug he saw in Mexico and her childhood best friend’s Instagram story showcasing a clip of her Pilates routine, she was parked as a stop light and didn’t want to click through.

From there, the grueling uphill battle to convert Sandra’s mild interest in the cute top into a sale was on. Malibu Street fired a volley of targeted stories and reels her way, each costing them between 20 and 40 cents, stopping at nothing to get Sandra’s $38 into their PayPal account. From sponsored posts from influencers to free shipping offers, Malibu Street showed Sandra no mercy when it came to feeding her more and more paid advertising. But she held strong. At one point, an offer of a 15% off coupon was enough to get Sandra to click through to the site and sign up for emails and texts in order to receive the discount code, but she quickly lost interest after she discovered that the cute top was sold out in her size.

But with $1,800 already invested in targeted ads, there was no way Malibu Street was stopping then. Finally, the one-two punch of spending another $700 on ads and restocking the cute top in Sandra’s size gave the result this dedicated retailer had so desperately visualized and hoped for over the past 18 months: Sandra finally ordered the top while on the toilet of her favorite restaurant after a few glasses of wine.

Yes! May we all revel in this conquest for the ages.

Let this epic tale of perseverance echo forever in the halls of glory alongside legendary battlefield victories and sports wins. It takes heart, grit, and $2,500 to pull off a win like this, and it’s a triumph we can all share in, even if Sandra ended up returning the top because the color looked nothing like it did in the 1,200 photos she’d seen and the material felt cheap. Hail victory!