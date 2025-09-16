A Little Something For Everyone: This Woman’s Instagram Story Includes A Plea For Gaza, A Photo Of Her Bare Ass, And A Rant Against Verizon Customer Service

They say that variety is the spice of life, but far too many of us get caught up just doing the same-old same-old over and over again. Well, here’s someone anyone who’s a bit too one-note could take a lesson from: This woman’s Instagram story includes a plea for Gaza, a photo of her bare ass, and a rant against Verizon customer service.

Hell yeah! A little something for everyone!

This morning, 24-year-old body piercer apprentice Cara Popovich proved to everyone on her 298-strong Instagram follower list that she’s anything but monotonous. Her latest Instagram stories, all posted within 15 minutes of one another, provide so many different dimensions and perspectives that it would be virtually impossible for a viewer not to be captivated by at least one of them.

First up, a nightmarish video showing an aid truck in Gaza being struck by an Israeli rocket which she superimposed with the caption, “Only in America do our taxes pay for aid that they also pay for destroying.” Before the devastating point made by her first story even has a chance to sink in, she’s onto the next, this one showing her entire bare ass reflected in her bathroom mirror without any caption at all. As if that wasn’t enough on this rollercoaster ride of the highs and lows of human experience, she ends her incredible variety show with a five-part rant against Verizon customer service.

“OK y’all I’m SERIOUSLY considering switching to AT&T after the sh*t Verizon is putting me through,” her rant begins, fresh off of her public display of nudity and video of several people likely being killed. “Just found out they never lowered my bill when I downgraded my plan from Unlimited Plus (literally just to save money). Refusing to refund me. Finally got a human on the phone who said they could help me get it taken care of, explained the situation for the literal fifth time, and after 45 minutes they Dropped. The. Call.”

Wow. She’s really got all of her bases covered here!

A few hours have passed since Cara treated the world to this smorgasbord of story content, but the day is still young. Will we be treated to a clip from I Think You Should Leave, a photo of a plate of oysters, or an image of several random people standing in a kitchen with the caption “Birthday vibes” next? Maybe, maybe not—but so far, Cara has already given us such an incredible array of images and perspectives that anything more is simply a bonus.