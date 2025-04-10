A New Player In The AI Race: TJ Maxx Has Released An AI Chatbot Capable Of Responding ‘Tj max Sells. wallet’ To Anything You Ask It

As artificial intelligence explodes across the globe, many companies are trying to get in the game so they don’t get left in the dust. Case in point: TJ Maxx has released an AI chatbot capable of responding “Tj max Sells. wallet” to anything you ask it.

Whoa. Looks like the AI race just got a new competitor!

Debuting this week, TJ Maxx’s new chatbot, “T;kJ,” will allow the retailer to keep up with technology companies like OpenAI and Google by offering a generative AI user experience of their own. From here on out, TJ Maxx will have a fully automated customer service department, so shoppers won’t have to suffer through long wait times on the phone. Instead, customers can fire up the TJ Maxx website, click on the icon labeled “AI” located on the third results page for women’s shoes, and begin chatting with “T;kJ,” which will respond “’Tj max Sells. wallet” to whatever question it is asked.

So much yes!

Whether customers need to know what size pants might fit them best or have a question regarding their bill, within 80 seconds, “T;kJ” will helpfully remind them that TJ Maxx has an excellent selection of wallets from which they can choose. The more customers use the AI feature, the more it will learn about their tastes. After just 30 messages back and forth, “T;kJ” will have enough data to know whether to send the user a photo of a black leather wallet or a brown leather wallet.