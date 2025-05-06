A Place To Rest: Arlington National Cemetery Is Adding A Section For Guys Who Know A Lot About World War II

It’s never easy when someone close to you passes away, but it can bring comfort to know their body lays in a fitting resting place. That’s why it’s so incredible that Arlington National Cemetery is adding a section for guys who know a lot about World War II.

This is so beautiful! What a wonderful way to memorialize guys who were definitely way too young to fight in WWII, but somehow know every little detail about it like it was their college major.

In an absolutely touching tribute to the brave men who gave their youth to internet forums detailing facts about 1940s weapons and warfare engineering, Arlington National Cemetery has added a new section where guys who can seamlessly turn their coworker’s story about vacationing in Tokyo into a 35-minute monologue about Japanese kamikaze tactics can be laid to rest. The cemetery section is distinguished by a large cement sculpture of a 900-page WWII history book—the very type of book that this sort of guy receives for every birthday and holiday, since being way too into WWII is really the main thing anyone knows about them.

The families of those who will be buried in this section will have the opportunity to list their loved one’s favorite facts about WWII on their tombstone, which Arlington Cemetery representatives confirm will feature the smallest typeface they’ve ever used so they can really cram those details in, the same way that type of guy manages to cram them into conversations. So, whether your loved one was always finding a way to bring up Night Witches, the Ghost Army, or Poland’s military bear, the cemetery will allow you to honor their dedication to memorizing obscure facts about a war they never experienced.

How moving. This is definitely the right way to honor men who find a way to keep bringing up WWII even when the rest of the group has already moved on to a different topic. Rest in peace, WWII guys!