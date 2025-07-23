A Step Too Far? New York’s Newest Anti-Homeless Measure Is A Bench That Straight-Up Electrocutes Whoever Sits On It

New York City has long been under fire for its hostile architecture—design features like spikes or bars placed in public spaces to prevent unhoused people from setting up encampments—but The Big Apple’s latest measure has some wondering if the city’s taken a step too far: New York’s newest anti-homeless measure is a bench that straight-up electrocutes whoever sits on it.

Yikes. This is definitely an aggressive move from NYC.

Earlier this week, New York City’s Department Of Transportation unveiled its newest public seating option: a 5,000 volt bench in Central Park that zaps anyone who sits on it, sleeps on it, or even briefly sets their foot on it to tie their shoe. While the city was criticized for adding leaning benches to its subway stations to prevent homeless people from sleeping on them overnight, it seems like the DOT has doubled down with this new bench that’s already killed 17 unlucky pigeons who dared to touch its seat.

Though the city has defended the bench as a public good, stating, “This new bench is a wonderful seating option for anyone wearing arc-rated/flame-resistant clothing, class 1 insulated gloves, and dielectric rubber boots, who have confirmed their gear is certified by the American Society for Testing and Materials before getting within 10 feet of the bench.” The city then added, “And in the summer months, the bench doubles as a barbecue grill!”

Damn. Well it seems like the city is doing their best to justify their latest architectural addition, but it’s hard not to think it’s a bit extreme.

Will you be sitting on the bench soon? Let us know in the comments!