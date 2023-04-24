A Well-Deserved Honor: Kacey Musgraves Is Finally Going To Be Launched Into The Country Music Hall Of Fame

Every country musician dreams of the day they’ll receive their chosen genre’s highest honor, and for one beloved star, that day has now arrived: Kacey Musgraves is finally going to be launched into the Country Music Hall Of Fame!

Yes!! You go girl!

After numerous Grammy wins and multiple critically acclaimed records, Kacey Musgraves’ incredible career will be commemorated at her Country Music Hall Of Fame Launching Ceremony held in Tennessee next week. The “Space Cowboy” singer will receive the honor of a lifetime as she climbs into the very same catapult that her heroes Loretta Lynn and John Prine once packed themselves into, at which point she’ll be flung toward the Nashville Country Music Hall of Fame building just like all of the other country greats before her!

The event will surely be a day to remember for Kacey, as her hero Willie Nelson will perform the customary launching anthem “”The Brightest Stars Belong In The Sky” before guest of honor Emmylou Harris pulls the catapult’s lever and sends her flying through the air. One can only imagine how much it will mean to the Grammy winner as she slams headfirst into the monument that represents the best talents in country music, cementing her rightful place among them both in history and on the side of the building.

Congratulations, Kacey! You’ve truly earned it!

Expect many country music fans to be staring up at the clouds next Friday as they hope to catch a glimpse of one of their favorite singers torpedoing over the Nashville skyline. Pro-tip: due to a forecasted northwest headwind, Kacey is projected to land on the western side of the Hall of Fame, likely sandwiched between country legends Reba McEntire and Garth Brooks. So if you want to check her out, that’s where to look!

This is so cool! It’s so exciting to see a living legend receive such a high honor. It’s been a long time coming, and Kacey definitely deserves it!