A Wise And Worldly Woman: This 25-Year-Old Is Divorced

If you’re looking for someone who might be able to give you a dose of hard-earned wisdom, look no further than this incredibly worldy and experienced woman: This 25-year-old is divorced.

Wow. This girl knows a thing or two, and we are ready to sit down and learn!

Twenty-five-year-old Alexis Barnes may look like your average young American woman, but what you wouldn’t know at a glance is that Alexis has a treasure trove of life experience most twenty-somethings can’t hold a candle to: She is nine months divorced from her former husband, Darren, to whom she was married for three years. Most 20-somethings these days are not married, and many of them haven’t even been in a long-term relationship. Those who are married are likely in the early years of a brand new love. Alexis, on the other hand, went through a lifetime’s worth of life stages before she could even rent a car: she experienced dating, engagement, early marriage, marriage difficulties, separation, divorce, and now, her first steps back into the dating market as a divorcee, and she isn’t even within spitting distance of her 30th birthday.

Damn! This is one worldly 25-year-old!

Whereas many of her mid-20s friends are still fielding late-night texts from their situationships, Alexis attends morning meetings during which she, Darren, and their respective divorce attorneys discuss splitting up assets such as their shared Toyota Camry and Blackstone grill. All it takes is hearing the words “my ex-husband” from Alexis’ mouth to be hit with the reality that she is no typical Gen-Z gal—she’s a powerful, world-weary, and formerly married woman. She not only got married, and not only went through marital strife, but also had the understanding and wherewithal, at the age of 24, to decide she was best off leaving her relationship rather than staying and trying to make it work.

Some people have been to Rome and Paris, but Alexis has been to divorce court and mediation, which in many ways is a far more impressive journey. Alexis, you are our life guru! Whatever you say, we’re listening!