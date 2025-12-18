About Time: Instagram Has Introduced A New Shrug React To Let Users Know You Saw Their Post But It Didn’t Really Do Much For You

If you’re an Instagram addict, there’s no doubt you’ve been begging for the implementation of one simple feature since you first logged onto the app, and it looks like Meta has finally heeded that call: Instagram has introduced a new “shrug” react to let users know you saw their post but it didn’t really do much for you.

LFG! It’s about time…

Up until this point, you basically had two options for reacting to the posts you’d see in your Instagram feed: “Liking” them, or simply scrolling past them without leaving any kind of permanent stamp of judgement at all. It was impossible to differentiate between a seen but un-liked post and a post you hadn’t seen at all, leaving the content creator behind the post blissfully unaware if they had posted something that you definitely saw, but just weren’t that crazy about. Well, all of that is about to change.

With Instagram’s new “Shrug” react, you finally have a way to let accounts know that you definitely saw their artwork, thirst trap, or guitar playing clip, but it just wasn’t really your thing. Leaving a “Shrug” is accomplished with a simple single tap of the post in question, meaning it’s even easier to let someone know that their post made you feel nothing than it is to let them know their post brought you joy. A Shrug react count will be displayed to the left of Likes, and a tap of the disinterested emoji face icon brings up a list of everyone who thought the post was whatever.

Awesome! What a genius way of breathing new life into the Instagram experience.

Finally, it’s the day we’ve all been waiting for! Let’s not waste any more time and head over to Instagram now to start looking for boring vacation pictures, unimpressive craft projects, and average looking men’s selfies and go on a Shrugging spree!