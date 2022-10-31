Absolutely Devastating: This Man Is Too Afraid To Buy His Weekly Twix Bar Because The Packaging Now Has A Ghost On It

We hope you’re ready to cry, because this story is just about the saddest one we can imagine: This man is too afraid to buy his weekly Twix bar because the packaging now has a ghost on it.

It’s absolutely tragic that this terrifying imagery is keeping him from his once beloved snack.

Glenn Wheeler of Pittsburgh, PA used to eagerly anticipate the after-work candy bar he’d buy himself as a treat every Friday afternoon. But unfortunately, what was once a joyful ritual has turned into a gauntlet of horrors, as the Twix he loves so much is now packaged in a wrapper depicting a ghastly phantasm with an evil grin on its undead face. This nightmare began nearly three weeks ago, when Glenn ambled unsuspectingly to the CVS candy aisle and reached for his typical Twix. As soon as he looked down at what he had just grabbed, he let out a strangled scream, nearly dropping the candy bar as he looked into the black eyes of the shadowy wraith on the wrapper. Rather than choose a different sweet to buy, Glenn ran out of the CVS and drove straight home, locking his door behind him as visions of the devilish ghost danced in his head.

“Never in my life have I experience terror like I did the moment I laid eyes on the vile hellhound that now haunts the Twix bar,” Glenn said. “Instead of the mouthwatering sensation I normally get when I pick out my favorite candy, I felt a cold chill run through me, and I knew that the Twix ghost would stalk me until my dying day if I so much as brought the bar near my home. The candy is no longer safe.”

This is so heartbreaking.

It took another two weeks before Glenn worked up the courage to enter his local CVS again, and sadly, he met with a similar fate when he began to browse the chocolate and was greeted with images of spiders, witches, and howling jack-o-lanterns, not just on the Twix bars but on almost any candy he could possibly have chosen as a snack. More terrified than ever, Glenn swore off that CVS location, reasoning that it must be haunted. However, his expeditions to a Walgreens and a Kroger grocery only terrified him further, as he was stalked by the image of the ghost at every turn. Now, Glenn has gone almost a month without enjoying a candy bar, and he does not know when he might get to eat one again.

How awful. We are so devastated to hear about what has happened to this poor man. No one wants to experience utter horror when they’re just trying to buy a snack, but apparently, that is the reality for some. Good luck, Glenn. We are rooting for you.