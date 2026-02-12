Accountability Win: Buc-ee’s Bathrooms Will Now Be Equipped With Air Monitors That Display A Photo Of The Person Who Made It Smell Bad

For decades, Buc-ee’s has taken pride in providing travellers with the cleanest, most well-maintained bathrooms of any American rest stop franchise. Now, they’re holding customers to the same high-standard of accountability: Buc-ee’s bathrooms will now be equipped with air monitors that display a photo of the person who made it smell bad.

Yup, Buc-ee’s is the best rest stop around, and putting faces to the lingering stenches that can make using a rest stop bathroom a sensory horror just proves it!

In a press release issued yesterday, Buc-ee’s announced all their locations will now boast state-of-the-art air quality monitors that automatically snap a photo of any person who causes a significantly negative change in the bathroom’s smell before they leave. That photo of the stink culprit will remain displayed on the monitor for all other restroom users to see until the air quality returns to an acceptable level as it gradually dissipates or a Buc-ee’s custodian is tasked with decontaminating the bathroom. What’s even cooler about the monitors is that they’re equipped with a photo printer, and give customers the option to purchase a printed picture of the person who destroyed the bathroom, complete with the Buc-ee’s logo and the phrase “THIS PERSON BLEW UP A BUC-EE’S BATHROOM WITH THEIR ASS!” for just $1.50.

“Ever used a bathroom that someone rendered inhospitably foul-smelling, and wondered what kind of person left their fecal war-crime for you to breathe in? At Buc-ee’s, you’ll never be left wondering,” explained Buc-ee’s CEO Arch Aplin III in the press release. “Letting someone turn a bathroom into a nuclear waste site anonymously goes against our company’s values. If our other customers have to wade through your radioactive excrement’s odor, and our employees have to clean it up, it’s only right that you own the bowel funk you put into this world, like an adult.”

Wow. Buc-ee’s is now synonymous with clean bathrooms AND personal accountability!

Well, this is simply awesome at every level. Hopefully Buc-ee’s expands out of the south to every state in America, because they’ve reinvented the disgusting rest stop bathroom experience in a game-changing way!