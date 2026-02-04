Actually Pretty Neat: The Latest Epstein Files Dump Has Been Redacted In A Way Where The Remaining Words Tell An Epic Story About An Icy Kingdom Ruled By A Giant Skeleton King Named ‘Archmarian Of The Frostland’

Well, after right-wingers and left-wingers alike have been waiting with bated breath for what seemed like an eternity, the latest Epstein files dump is finally here. And while, as expected, the files have been significantly redacted and appear to be missing key pieces of information, there is something pretty neat going on: This latest Epstein files dump has been redacted in a way where the remaining words tell an epic story about an icy kingdom ruled by a giant skeleton king named “Archmarian of The Frostland.”

Wow! Even though this gives the appearance that Trump’s Justice Department is definitely trying to hide something, it’s still pretty creative!

The latest dump contains over three million pages of emails, reports, and documents pertaining to investigations into the late financier and convicted sex offender, all of which have been redacted so that they tell an epic dark fantasy tale in the spirit of George R.R. Martin or J.R.R. Tolkien. There’s no doubt that it was a real challenge for Trump’s DOJ to redact the massive trove of documents in a way that not only concealed any wrongdoing by Trump and his associates, but also whisked readers away into a frostbitten kingdom of The Frostland, a world of brutal warfare and powerful magic ruled by an ancient evil.

Check out some of their incredible handiwork here!

Wow! We can’t wait to wade through the remaining 3.5 million pages and find out what happens to Archmarian and his reign of icy terror!

Yep, folks, this is how you redact documents to protect powerful people who have committed unthinkable crimes. While releasing the unredacted Epstein files may have helped bring many powerful people to justice, at least this version shows that creativity and imagination still exist in a world that is getting darker by the day. This is pretty damned neat!