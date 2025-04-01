Admit It: This Sneaker Is Plated Exquisitely!

Mhm, mhm, and mhm—get ready to put your pride aside for one measly second and simply admit it: This sneaker is plated exquisitely!

Stop acting like this shoe isn’t plated elegantly as all hell! C’mon. You know it is!

Don’t even try to tell us the sneaker on this plate isn’t presented enticingly, gracefully, artfully, enticingly, and enticingly—are you seriously going to deny it?! This sneaker sits poised amid peas and potatoes as if it were a supermodel on a cover shoot—for YOUR eating pleasure—and you aren’t confessing in a series of delighted gasps that you have been charmed to the gills?! What, are you shy or something? Give in. Drop the act. The truth will set you free, and it is the truth you must admit: Whoever plated this sneaker is a master of their craft!

We’re waiting for you to shout “Boffo! Boffo!,” and we do have all day! Try us!

There are only five reasons for not admitting that this sneaker is tantalizingly presented for your consumption: 1) Blindness; 2) Jealousy; 3) Arrogance; 4) Shyness (no need to be shy!); and 5) You are so breath-taken by the show this plate is putting on that you simply cannot speak! Only a fool could look upon this plate and fail to cry, “Is this an exquisitely plated sneaker or a Jean-Michel Basquiat original?! For I am enchanted so thickly I cannot visually or intellectually discern the difference! Boffo, Chef Basquiat! Boffo and boffo!”

You must be exhausted, withholding all that delight. May we admit something to you? The water’s warm, warm, and warm, over here in the ‘Admitted It’ end of the pool – why don’t you pipe up and join us?