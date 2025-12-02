Adorable: This Fourth Grader Is Having A Bake Sale To Raise Money To Get Her Mom An Upper Bleph

Get ready for a seriously heartwarming story about a kid planning to show her mom just how much she means to her: This fourth grader is having a bake sale to raise money to get her mom an upper bleph.

Aww! This is seriously so sweet!

When 10-year-old Sarah Watkins noticed that her 52-year-old mom’s upper eyelids were sagging, she wasn’t sure what to do: her mom didn’t just look bad, she looked her age. Fortunately, after learning that the hideous excess skin drooping toward her mom’s eyes is reversible with an upper blepharoplasty procedure—upper bleph for short—Sarah immediately got to work baking the cookies, brownies, and cupcakes to raise the $6,000 her mom will need for the elective surgery.

The best part is that Sarah has yet to even tell her mom about the surprise. As far as her mom knows, Sarah will be raising money for the local food pantry, so you can imagine how delighted Sarah’s mom will be when she hears that her daughter will be paying for the removal of all her ugly redundant eyelid skin.

Hooray!!

According to Sarah, as soon as her mom recovers from the upper bleph, she’s going to start babysitting her younger cousin so she can raise enough money for her mom’s lower bleph, too. After all, what good is the upper bleph if the undereye bags are still there?

Though Sarah’s mom sadly has way too much skin around her eyes, she clearly did a great job raising such a kindhearted, generous, and hardworking daughter. You go, Sarah!