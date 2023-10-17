Alright Then Let’s Do This Thang!: Your Time On Earth Has Ended

Yooooo. There’s really no good way to tell you this, but it seems like your time being alive has come to an end. But let’s not waste any time complainin’—let’s just do this thang!!!

Ya heard? It’s time to blow this joint and get that ass up to Heaven!!!

Come on now, don’t just sit there cryin’ about it—let’s get it movin’ and get you to the afterlife! Straight up, it’s gonna feel mad good to forget your Earthly troubles—the bills, the office politics, the family drama—and it’s gonna feel even better to scoot that little groove thang of yours into a grave! If death is where you’re goin’, then let’s get it goin’, man!!!

Ain’t no time like the present, so let’s boogie! We’re going to get you off this planet right quick!!

Let’s be real, tho. Just for a minute. Your loved ones are absolutely gonna miss your crazy ass. And it’s gonna be pretty damn sad you won’t get to be there to support them anymore. But the silver lining is—you get to watch over them from Heaven!!! Sounds pretty damn good, right??? Can you dig it??

Oh yes, son!!!! Here’s hoping Heaven is ready for alllllllll this!!!!

So let’s get this show on the road! Say some goodbyes and close your eyes, ‘cuz your shit is expired. PEACE, MAN, PEACE!!!! Eternal life, here you come!!!