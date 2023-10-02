Amazing! Spirit Airlines Has Announced An Even Cheaper Flight Tier Where You Have To Be The Wing Of The Plane

Get ready to save some serious money on airfare, because an already cheap airline is letting passengers pitch in a bit of work in exchange for way lower prices: Spirit Airlines has announced an even cheaper flight tier where you have to be the wing of the plane.

Whoa, this sounds like an incredible deal for travelers on a budget!

Spirit Airlines has consistently offered some of the most inexpensive flights in the industry, and now they’ve managed to take their dedication to consumer value one step further by introducing a new Wing Class service level for customers willing to spend the flight’s duration outside the fuselage generating lift. In exchange for linking arms and supporting flight-critical equipment in the same way as a traditional wing, roughly a dozen passengers on each side on the plane will be able to fly to their destination for just 60% of the cost of flying Economy. Of course they’ll be sacrificing some amenities like in-flight entertainment and pressurized air, but those potential drawbacks are counterbalanced by perks like incredible views and a deplaning process as quick and easy as simply letting go.

Wing Class passengers will have varying responsibilities depending on which part of the wing they represent. Those at the very tip of the wing will use their free hands to repeatedly flash a white light to help prevent collisions with other aircraft, as well as to shine either a red or green light to indicate the plane’s orientation. Three passengers in the middle of the wing will wear special harnesses that support the plane’s powerful jet engines and will be tasked with verbally shooing away any birds in danger of flying into them. And all passengers acting as the wing will be expected to kick their legs up or down depending on the pilot’s instructions to assist in controlling the plane’s overall direction and altitude.

If you’ve got limited funds and good upper body strength, this could be the travel option for you.

“Traditional wings cost airlines millions to construct and maintain, and those costs are typically passed onto the customer, but we at Spirit are excited to share the savings we generate by forgoing them entirely with the help of some aerodynamic fliers,” said Spirit CEO Ted Christie, noting that for safety purposes, all Wing Class passengers will be required before takeoff to verbally confirm to a crew member that they feel capable of forming an essential component of the plane’s rigid outer structure for the duration of the flight. “Parents flying Wing Class will still be allowed to duct tape a child under three to their back without having to buy them an additional ticket, and flying above the clouds means a great opportunity to work on that tan before you even hit the beach. So to anyone looking for a no-frills flight that will get you there without breaking the bank, we say: Be the wing you wish to see on the plane.”

Damn, that’s quite the bargain Spirit’s offering here. Kudos to them for finding such an ingenious way to keep their tickets affordable!