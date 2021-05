AMAZING! You Have Been Pre-Approved To Rent This Lime

CONGRATULATIONS YOUNG ONE!

You have been selected from MANY QUALIFIED APPLICANTS for PRE-APPROVAL to rent this CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED LIME!

We have already checked your CREDIT and we found it very ATTRACTIVE and now we are giving you the chance to bring the lime into your HOME or CAR!

0% APR FINANCING and NO CASH DUE FOR FIRST 3 HOURS.

HEIGHT: GOLF BALL

LENGTH: 1.5 ERASERS

COLOR: LIME COLOR

*****DO NOT JUICE THE LIME*****

WHAT DOES THIS MEAN FOR YOU?

You will now have a lime.

IS CLICKHOLE LIABLE FOR ANY LIME-RELATED ILLNESSES OR DEATHS CAUSED BY THE RENTAL OF THIS LIME?

Yes.

WHAT CAN YOU DO WITH THE LIME?

Put in bowl.

Paperweight.

Bury in dirt.

Show to your neighbor.

Roll it down steps.

Launch from a cannon.

Mexican night.

Make memories!

*****DO NOT BRING LIME WITHIN 30 FEET OF A SCHOOL*****

!!THIS IS A VERY EXCITING TIME!!

TERMS AND CONDITIONS:

6 MO. – 70 YR. LEASES AVAILABLE

OFFER NOT TRANSFERABLE TO LEMONS

NON-NEGOTIABLE $17/DAY RATE

DEAL OF A LIFETIME!!!!

CLICKHOLE RESERVES THE RIGHT TO RETRIEVE THE LIME THROUGH FORCE OR MAGIC AT ANY TIME

TO REDEEM YOUR OFFER, COMMENT “YES I WANT THE LIME” BELOW AND ONE OF OUR REPRESENTATIVES WILL REACH OUT PROMPTLY.

*****DO NOT SIT ON LIME AND WAIT FOR IT TO HATCH LIKE AN EGG*****

PRE-APPROVAL OFFER EXPIRES 12/24/1992. 2.4% ABV. TERRIFYING, UNFORESEEN RESTRICTIONS WILL APPLY.