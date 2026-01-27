An Incredible Honor: Rihanna Has Renamed Herself After A Sandwich At Her Favorite Deli

One of the biggest pop stars in the world has just honored a small business that’s close to her heart, and in a deeply beautiful way: Rihanna has renamed herself after a sandwich at her favorite deli.

What an amazing tribute! Pastrami On Rye, or the artist formerly known as Rihanna, is a truly class act!

In an Instagram post this morning, the pop icon f.k.a. Rihanna revealed that she will now go by the name Pastrami On Rye in honor of her regular order at Schwartz’s Kosher Deli, her go-to sandwich spot in Los Angeles. Along with changing her Instagram handle from @badgalriri to @pastramionrye, Pastrami On Rye included photo confirmation that she’d taken the new name legally as well.

“Throughout every stage of my career, the pastrami on rye sandwiches at Schwartz’s Kosher Deli have consistently brought joy, flavor, and nutrition to my life at a level that renaming myself Pastrami On Rye only begins to acknowledge,” wrote Pastrami On Rye in her post, which went on to explain that her music will now be credited to Pastrami On Rye instead of Rihanna, both moving forward and retroactively. Streaming platforms are set to implement the name change on her past releases in the coming weeks.

“Taking the name Pastrami On Rye is my small way of thanking Schwartz’s Kosher Deli for always being there whenever I’m craving pastrami. The geniuses behind the counter there use the perfect amount of mustard every single time, and the complimentary pickles have that *snap* that drives a Barbadian girl wild. So, from now on, if you call me ‘Rihanna’, I will not respond. Please only refer to me as Pastrami On Rye, out of respect to not just me, but the brilliant sandwiches at Schwartz’s Deli.”

So far, Pastrami On Rye’s fanbase is fully supportive of her decision, and so is her partner A$AP Rocky, who commented, “Luv u Strami Rye-Rye <3” on her post. When reporters reached out to the owner of Schwartz’s Kosher Deli, Paul Nakis, for comment, he was not familiar with her or her music, but did say, “Who named what Pastrami? What is this? What are you telling me?”—presumably moved by Pastrami On Rye’s tribute to the point of speechlessness.

Okay, Pastrami On Rye is officially the most thoughtful celebrity of all time! This is how you demonstrate humility as a Hollywood star!

Hats off to Pastrami On Rye for giving back to a deli that’s served her unforgettable sandwich after unforgettable sandwich. Rye-Rye is a real-real one for this!