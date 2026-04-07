Another Misstep: The DOJ Has Added A Dating Section To The Epstein Files Where The People Implicated In Them Can Flirt With Each Other

Trump’s Justice Department is already facing heated scrutiny for mishandling the Epstein Files, but this may just be their most inept move yet: The DOJ has added a dating section to the Epstein Files where the people implicated in them can flirt with each other.

Yikes…if the DOJ is hoping to regain public trust, they’re not doing themselves any favors with this one.

In a press conference this morning, Acting U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche announced the debut of EpSeek, a dating section on the DOJ website’s Epstein Library that anyone compromised in Jeffrey Epstein’s email correspondences can use to connect with other Epstein conspirators and criminal accessories interested in flirting online. EpSeek is a referral-based dating platform, meaning users must be referred to the Justice Department by active EpSeek members in order to start an account. Once the DOJ confirms a referral’s implication in the Epstein Files, they’re approved to create an EpSeek profile, where they can set their flirting preferences (ranging from ‘Looking To Flirt Just A Little’ all the way to ‘Looking To Flirt Hard’), and start swiping for matches.

Blanche was swiftly grilled by White House press as to what purpose the matchmaking tool served in the Epstein investigation, and how it would help Epstein’s human trafficking and sex crime victims seek justice, but Trump’s Acting AG staunchly defended EpSeek as “an exclusive platform for casual, chat-only flirting between both redacted and unredacted friends and accomplices of convicted child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.”

“There is nothing criminal about flirting online, or wanting to flirt with other people who have ‘being namedropped in the Epstein Files’ in common with you,” explained Blanche. “To anyone concerned about EpSeek’s function in the DOJ’s investigation, ask yourself this: would you rather see people named in the Epstein Files flirting with the general public on Hinge, OKCupid, or Grindr? EpSeek is just more proof that America is a safer and flirtier country under President Trump.”

What the hell is the DOJ thinking?! We have a feeling EpSeek is going to age like milk.

Todd Blanche is right that there’s nothing criminal about flirting, but there is definitely something criminal about profiting from or participating in Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking network, and it shouldn’t be rewarded with a dating platform funded by tax payer dollars. Well, needless to say, President Trump has made a complete and utter mess of the DOJ. Ugh.