Another Security Failure: Jeffrey Epstein Has Once Again Been Discovered Dead From An Apparent Suicide In His Prison Cell

When Jeffrey Epstein was found dead in his prison cell of an apparent suicide, it was a shocking security failure in many ways. One of the highest profile criminals in history had been left unattended by multiple guards while on suicide watch, security cameras covering his cell were shut off, and he was able to gather the materials in his cell to hang himself. But if you thought that was bad, wait until you hear this: Jeffrey Epstein has once again been discovered dead from yet another apparent suicide in his prison cell.

Once was bad enough, but letting this happen twice? Inexcusable.

Under circumstances that almost perfectly mirror the events of Epstein’s 2019 death, guards tasked with monitoring him at the same exact facility he was found dead in the first time once again found him unresponsive in his cell this morning after what seems to be a second suicide. Even more unbelievably, the security cameras with a view of Epstein’s cell had once again all been turned off, and recording from the one working camera with a view of his cell was mysteriously missing several minutes of footage, just like the first time this happened.

“I can’t believe we messed up again,” said a guard who was supposed to be monitoring Epstein’s cell that night. “After all of the negative attention we got after he hung himself the first time, you’d think we would have learned our lessons, but nope. We let a man hang himself to death a second time. We’ll completely understand if we’d taken off guard duty of Jeffrey Epstein’s cell altogether after this.”

Yikes. What a disaster.

This is some serious Keystone Cops-level stuff here. If you thought the conspiracy theorists had a field day with the suspicious circumstances surrounding Jeffrey Epstein’s first suicide, wait until they get their hands on this. Yep, there are going to be a lot of questions to answer this time around. Even more than there were back in 2019.