Awesome: GoFundMe And DraftKings Have Teamed Up To Offer People In Need Who Reach Their Crowdfunding Goal The Chance To Go Big Or Go Home

Two of America’s most perfect and awesome companies have just found a way to make crowdfunding way more exciting, and it’s honestly the best news you’re going to read all week: GoFundMe and DraftKings have teamed up to offer people in need who reach their crowdfunding goal the chance to go big or go home.

Hell. Yes. It looks like the days of raising money for medicine in a boring way are finally a thing of the past!

According to Instagram posts released by both DraftKings and GoFundMe earlier today, anybody who reaches their fundraising goal on GoFundMe will now have a fully integrated way to bet all of their money on the sporting event of their choice in order to turn the money they’ve raised for basic necessities like medical treatments or groceries into the kind of serious mega cash that you can only get from betting big and winning it all. GoFundMe users can even choose to bet more money than they raised in order to make the bets extra thrilling and the windfall extra huge!

Why didn’t they think of this sooner? It’s insane that it used to be so hard to gamble with your medical funds!

“Hitting that crowdfunding goal is sweet, but tripling that crowdfunding goal by beating the spread is even sweeter,” GoFundMe and DraftKings wrote in their Instagram post. “You raised the cash, now let that shit ride. Only cowards settle for spending their money on nothing but medicine.”

In a series of a follow-up posts, GoFundMe and DraftKings described how they will be introducing a betting interface directly onto the GoFundMe website, and how users will be able to quickly and conveniently link their GoFundMe account to their DraftKings account so that they don’t have to waste valuable gambling time navigating between the two platforms. It’s so awesome that these two companies have found a way to make gambling easier!

Whether you’re raising money to repair a home damaged in a flood or to finance an afterschool program in your community, it’s never been easier to take those funds and stake them on a prop bet that could easily net you ten times as much. There are absolutely no drawbacks! Here’s hoping people start taking advantage of this wonderful collaboration soon. The more people use their crowdfunding money to bet on sports, the more everybody wins!