Awesome: H&R Block’s E-File Tax Software Has Added A Feature Where A Kind Lady Tells You That You Did A Good Job On Your Taxes For An Extra $45

Filing your taxes can be a stressful ordeal, but thankfully, one tax prep company is stepping up to make its users feel more at ease: H&R Block’s e-file software has added a feature where a kind lady tells you that you did a good job on your taxes for an extra $45.

So much yes!

Upon filing their 2025 taxes, H&R Block customers will now be presented with the option to “Receive A Confidence Boost.” For $45, users will be sent a downloadable PDF file of a smiling woman giving a thumbs up with a speech bubble saying that filing your taxes is hard work and you did really a great job. Although the software does most of the work, H&R Block has explained that users often feel such anxiety about the whole process that this little reminder of their excellent performance goes a long way.

H&R Block has pulled out a few more stops with this feature, too. For an additional $25, the woman will tell you that the crying freakout you had after learning you owe money on your federal taxes was totally normal, and for an additional $100, the woman will let you know that the government probably won’t send you to jail because of something you messed up on your taxes. Although she cannot legally give you a definite answer on the jail thing, that “probably” is going to provide some serious peace of mind to customers who panic immediately post-filing that they did their taxes completely wrong and will forever pay the price.

Now this is how you do customer service right!

While the company has yet to reveal if the woman is an H&R Block employee or a tax expert, she looks pretty middle-aged, which has thus far been deemed very comforting to users.

Your move, TurboTax, because this is definitely changing the e-file game!