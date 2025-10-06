Awesome: LinkedIn Will Now Send A Notification Whenever You Age Out Of Another Potential Career Path

One of the world’s most beloved job searching websites just added an amazing new feature that’s guaranteed to make their millions of devoted followers fall in love with them more than ever before: LinkedIn will now send a notification whenever you age out of another potential career path.

This is so awesome! Just when you think LinkedIn can’t get any better, they go ahead and do something like this.

The new feature is already getting tons of positive feedback, as LinkedIn users around the world have started receiving quick, convenient updates from the professional networking site whenever they become too old to ever pursue a particular job. Social media sites like X and Bluesky are currently lighting up with praise for LinkedIn’s bold innovation, with many users claiming that it’s never been easier to keep track of when exactly their professional dreams are officially dead.

“Just got a notice from #LinkedIn letting me know the ship has sailed on my opportunity to become a doctor,” one user posted on Bluesky earlier today. “I can’t believe it can be so easy to learn when certain doors are closed to you forever.” The post received thousands of likes, along with dozens of comments from people sharing stories about LinkedIn letting them know that if they wanted to be a professional musician, they should have a record deal by now and that if they wanted to get into book publishing they really needed to secure an editorial internship about ten years ago.

“Was at the supermarket just minding my own business when I got a push notification from LinkedIn letting me know that nobody wants to hire inexperienced literature professors who are older than 40, so I shouldn’t even bother trying to get my PhD,” another user posted. “Once again, LinkedIn has proven that they are the most useful website in the world.”

If you’ve ever wanted to keep track of the exact moment a possible future is closed to you, this new feature is going to absolutely make your day! We can’t wait to figure out which careers we’re already too old for, and which ones we’re going to become too old for in the future. No matter what you think about anything, you have to agree that this is definitely true: If your favorite website isn’t LinkedIn, we don’t want to know about you!