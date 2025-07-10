Awesome: The American Optometric Association Has Announced That Eye Floaters Are Just Little Friends Coming To Say Hello

Eye floaters are a pesky but common problem, but if you suffer from this condition, we have great news for you, because the American Optometric Association has announced that eye floaters are just little friends coming to say hello.

Oh, so that’s all that is! Neat!

As explained by America’s top optometrists, compelling new research on the retina has revealed that eye floaters—the little gray or black specks that move around in your field of vision—are just little friends who want to come say hi to you! Although those who experience eye floaters often feel inconvenienced by spots clouding their vision, the AOA confirms that this is just your little friends’ way of showing that they love you—and want to play!

Aww… well, when you put it like that, guess it is pretty cute!

“Every morning when you wake up, your eye floaters wake up, too, and they cannot wait to see you and show you their dance,” reported the director of the American Optometric Association. “With eye floaters, you’ll never be lonely, because you’ve got dozens, if not hundreds of little buddies drifting in and out of your eyeline all day.”

“But even though they love you, they’re still a bit shy, so don’t be surprised if they dart away whenever you try to get a better look,” concluded the statement.

Wow. This is seriously such a gamechanger! Instead of getting annoyed next time some eye floaters make it difficult for you to see clearly, shout “Hello, my tiny best friends!”