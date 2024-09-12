Awesome: This Instruction Booklet For How To Put Together An End Table Has A Couple Extra Steps At The End Explaining How To Give Yourself A Hands-Free Orgasm To Celebrate A Job Well Done

These days, it’s rare to see companies go the extra mile for the customer experience. That’s why this furniture manufacturer is bound to stand above the fray with an incredible product feature that proves how the little things can go a long way in business: The assembly instructions for this end table includes extra steps explaining how to give yourself a hands-free orgasm to celebrate a job well done.

Take note, companies of the world—this is how you earn loyal customers!

Miller Vintage, an upstate New York-based furniture company, clearly understands the frustration associated with putting new furniture together, and they’ve done something amazing about it by rewarding their customers’ patience with a step-by-step guide for achieving orgasm without any genital contact whatsoever. On the final page of the assembly booklet, Miller Vintage includes simple, picture-guided instructions for sitting on the floor next to your newly constructed end table, directing all your mental focus to your groin with your hands raised in the air, and erotically stimulating yourself through tantric breathwork until you climax without having touched yourself even once.

But it gets even cooler: The booklet’s back cover features an empty rectangle labeled “Climax Here,” which customers can use to catch all the sexual fluids they summon through pelvic squeezing and deep breathing. Talk about ingenious multipurpose design!

Simply amazing. If you’ve ever spent a tedious hour-plus trying to get a dozen different types of nuts, bolts, and shelves in their proper place…you definitely understand just how revitalizing a contact-free orgasm would be after all that effort!

Miller Vintage could’ve gone the cold, corporate route and not included a multi-language, hands-free self-pleasure manual with their product, but instead, they saw an opportunity to do something awesome for their customers. If every business cared this much, the world would be a better place!