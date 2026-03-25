This is fantastic news: Trader Joe’s just raised their parking lot speed limit to 70 mph! No longer will we have to limit ourselves to cruising their parking lots at barely 50—we can finally go as fast as we need to. This just made grocery shopping 100x better!
Awesome: Trader Joe’s Raised Their Parking Lot Speed Limit To 70 MPH
- A Major W For Men: Men’s Wearhouse Will Now Let You Have Your Suit Fitted While Under Anesthesia
- About Time! Tampax Has Introduced A Tampon With A String Long Enough That The Judge Can Pull Out Your Tampon From Their Bench When You’re On Jury DutyAbout Time! Tampax Has Introduced A Tampon With A String Long Enough That The Judge Can Pull Out Your Tampon From Their Bench When You’re On Jury Duty
- Incredible: Hanes Has Released A Line Of Socks That Are Already Covered In Dog Hair And Little Pieces Of Cereal That You Can Wear To Your Friend’s Lowkey Disgusting HouseIncredible: Hanes Has Released A Line Of Socks That Are Already Covered In Dog Hair And Little Pieces Of Cereal That You Can Wear To Your Friend’s Lowkey Disgusting House
- Toxic Masculinity At Its Worst: This Man’s Body Has A Penis And Testicles Hanging Right Off Of It