Awesome: Walgreens Will Now Give You The Ability To Let Their Customer Service Reps Know You Want To Kill Yourself While You’re On Hold

It’s rare to hear that a massive corporation actually cares about people, but fortunately, this pharmacy chain is doing right by its customers: Walgreens will now give you the ability to let their customer service reps know you want to kill yourself while you’re on hold.

Woohoo! Now this is customer service done right!

Starting this week, Walgreens customers who begin to experience suicidal ideation when waiting to inquire about their prescriptions will be given the option to press the 7 key to let the reps know that being inconvenienced in this way is making them want to end it all. Customers will be permitted to press additional buttons to show the reps how serious their threat is, with the 8 key meaning “I’m not even kidding,” and 9 meaning, “I’m legit about to walk into traffic.”

While customers are permitted to press the buttons as many times as they like, after 30 presses, Walgreens will transfer the caller to the Suicide Hotline. Thankfully, while the caller is brought down from the edge, Walgreens will keep them on the line so they don’t lose their spot. Additionally, each customer who alerts the staff they want to kill themself will receive one Zoloft as a complimentary gift.

So much yes! Hope CVS is taking notes, because this is how it’s done!

While many companies can acknowledge that hearing the same stupid song on repeat while a robot repeatedly tells you that the staff is busy with other callers makes you blow your brains out, few actually do anything about it. Props to Walgreens for taking this step!