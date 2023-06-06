Awkward: All Of The Parents At This Child’s 6th Birthday Party Can Feel The Sexual Tension Between The Birthday Girls’s Mom And The Party Clown She Hired

Experiencing a sexual connection can be a wonderful thing, but it’s not really something everyone else needs to be aware of. Case in point: All of the parents at this child’s 6th birthday party can feel the sexual tension between the birthday girl’s mom and the party clown she hired.

Good Lord.

From the moment Pokey the Clown arrived in Judy Wanamaker’s backyard and was greeted with an overly long hug from Judy, it was clear that there was definitely something between the two. Judy then remarked that Pokey looked “even cuter IRL than on the photos on his website,” an especially bizarre comment to make to someone wearing a full face of paint and a crazy rainbow wig. Later, as Pokey began his routine in honor of Judy’s daughter Julia’s birthday, no one—not any of the dozen kids in attendance—laughed harder or louder at his pratfalls and gags than Judy.

He’s just accidentally spraying himself in the face with water, Judy. It’s not that funny.

In an action that signaled that Judy’s interest was, in fact, reciprocated, when Pokey asked for a volunteer, instead of choosing any of the children who raised their hand, he chose Judy. As Judy proceeded to pull a long line of hankies out of Pokey’s mouth, she squealed “Oh Pokey! It’s so much longer than I thought!” proving that the situation was as hot for them as it was cringeworthy for everyone watching.

Yuck. Just yuck.

After his act was over, Pokey set up shop in the corner of the yard to make balloon animals, and it probably goes without saying that Judy was first in line. As he twisted the balloon, Judy kept grabbing Pokey’s shoulder while making comments like, “Wow, is there anything your hands can’t do, Pokey?” Then, when he handed her the completed balloon, she exclaimed, “A giraffe? How’d you know that’s my favorite?” to which Pokey said, “Just a hunch,” with a sly smile and flirty honk of the bicycle horn affixed to his shirt that repulsed everyone who had the misfortune of standing close enough to see it.

Does anyone have a knife? Because you could definitely cut this sexual tension with it.

So much ew. It’s definitely for the best that Judy only booked Pokey for 90 minutes, because this is getting unbearable for everyone else in attendance.