Bad Case Of Teen Angst: Barron Trump Has Begun Dating Rosie O’Donnell Just To Piss Off His Father

Oh boy. It looks like there’s some family drama stirring in the White House. Knowing President Trump, don’t be surprised if this steals much of his focus away from leading our country: Barron Trump has begun dating Rosie O’Donnell just to piss off his father.

Wow. Barron’s rebellious phase is coming at the perfectly wrong time for President Trump! If he wanted to upset his father, he sure found the quickest way to do so.

According to inside sources, last week, President Trump was meeting with disabled veterans from the Wounded Warrior Project when he looked out his Oval Office window to see his 18-year-old son Barron and former The View host Rosie O’Donnell, his arch enemy, strolling the White House Rose Garden hand in hand. “Send the veterans home,” Trump ordered an adviser before leaving the meeting suddenly and barreling outside to demand Barron explain exactly what he and “one of the biggest losers in the history of television” were doing together.

“I date who I want, dad, you can’t tell me what to do – Rosie O’Donnell and I are in love,” Barron sneered, French-kissing O’Donnell right there on the spot to spite his father, who immediately called over Secret Service agents to escort Barron to his room and Rosie to a CIA black site torture room.

To President Trump’s frustration, his extreme disapproval of Rosie O’Donnell has only thrown fuel on the fire of Barron’s anti-authoritative streak. A few evenings later, Barron arrived to a family dinner in a sleeveless shirt, just so his parents could see the brand new stick-and-poke tattoo of Rosie’s name on his bicep. “She’s got my name on her thigh…so what? Stop trying to control my life, dad, I don’t care what you think!” Barron told his parents before storming to his room to text with Rosie O’Donnell all night.

President Trump reportedly spent the evening watching television cross-armed in bed, seething through a Fox & Friends segment discussing TMZ footage of Barron and Rosie O’Donnell making out on a ferris wheel. Sources say that in recent days, the President has cancelled all briefings unrelated to Rosie O’Donnell, and prioritized “the Rosie problem” as his administration’s topmost concern.

Yikes! Barron’s got a bad case of teen angst, and it’s manifesting as President Trump’s worst nightmare!

So long as dating Rosie O’Donnell makes President Trump mad, Barron’s all but guaranteed to keep seeing her. Let’s hope the Trumps can work this out sooner than later so President Trump can turn his attention back to running the United States!