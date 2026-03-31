Beautiful: This Woman Just Slowed Her Pace Down A Little As She Passed An Extremely Old Man On The Sidewalk So He Doesn’t Feel As Slow

Get ready for an inspiring story that is sure to restore your faith in humanity: This woman just slowed her pace down a little as she passed an extremely old man on the sidewalk so he doesn’t feel as slow.

What a beautiful gesture!

Despite the fact that 29-year-old Kim Brailey typically walks at a fairly fast pace, when she came upon an elderly man making his way down the sidewalk, she didn’t just speed around him. Although she was running late for her Barre workout class (an activity that this man most certainly would not be physically capable of), she took great care to avoid humiliating him with her young person speed by gently stepping around him, even adding a polite “good afternoon” as she did, rather than an “excuse me.”

And if that weren’t already enough to convince you that the younger generations truly have manners, Kim even maintained her slower pace until she was at least 10 feet ahead of the man so that he couldn’t see what she was doing, even though he was only looking at the ground right in front of him to avoid falling down.

So incredible! The world would easily be a better place if everyone took Kim’s approach to life! Share if you agree this story made your day.