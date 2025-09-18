Bending The Knee: ABC Just Invited President Trump To Be The First Guest On Their New Late Night Show, ‘The Kid Rock Christian Prayer And Bigotry Hour’

Only one day after suspending Jimmy Kimmel’s show over the host’s comments about Charlie Kirk’s assassin, Disney’s ABC has already found a replacement. By all appearances, it looks like the network has gone all-in on appeasing the right: ABC just invited President Trump to be the first guest on their new late night show, The Kid Rock Christian Prayer And Bigotry Hour.

Wow…ABC has gone full sycophant mode. They’re pulling out all the stops to placate President Trump!

As if replacing Jimmy Kimmel Live! with The Kid Rock Christian Prayer And Bigotry Hour isn’t enough proof that ABC has been brought to heel by right-wing influence, the network also publicly invited President Trump himself to serve as the late night show’s first-ever guest. ABC issued a statement about the show, set to premiere next week in Jimmy Kimmel’s former time slot, explaining that viewers who tune in can expect Kid Rock “leading a studio audience in Bible study between monologues presenting the most bigoted interpretations of the day’s news stories—with plenty of gut-busting laughs along the way.”

According to insiders at the network, Kid Rock is already planning a variety of potential segments for himself and President Trump to participate in, such as taking communion, as well as taking turns reading black-on-white crime statistics directly into the camera. Kid Rock has also reportedly named his very own sidekick: a masked, unidentifiable ICE agent, who will occasionally step away from his role as Kid Rock’s straight man to arrest anyone in the studio audience he suspects is an illegal immigrant.

Yikes. ABC isn’t just pivoting—they’re flat out kowtowing to the far right, conservative agenda.

What a scary moment for free speech. Whether you agree with what Jimmy Kimmel said or not, it’s disconcerting that ABC was willing to replace him with a Christianity- and bigotry-themed variety hour so swiftly. Whether Trump will accept Kid Rock’s invitation to praise Jesus and do karaoke versions of ‘Swing Low, Sweet Chariot’ on late night TV remains to be seen, but regardless, the power he’s wielding over the media is something everyone who values the First Amendment should be concerned about.